Dry & pleasant in J&K till Sunday

Srinagar: Pleasant weather continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as the meteorological department forecast another three-day long spell of moderate to heavy rain and snow from March 22.

"Weather is expected to remain mainly dry and pleasant till March 21 after which another spell of moderate to heavy rain/snow is expected from March 22 to 24 as a western disturbance (WD) is approaching J&K," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar recorded 5.8, Pahalgam 0.7 and Gulmarg zero degree Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 5.1, Kargil minus 5.4 and Drass minus 9.3 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 15.7, Katra 15.2, Batote 9.2, Banihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 5.9 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS