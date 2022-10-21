Drunken driving cases have declined, says Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that drunken driving cases have reduced by more than 60 to 70 per cent in the state following intensified checks at night by police.

Sawant was speaking during an open forum and discussions programme with NGO's and the General Public over the 'Road Safety Management Plan', here.

Sawant said that drunken driving should be stopped. 'Police are keeping a close vigil. More than 60 to 70 per cent of the cases have reduced in the state after police made efforts,' he said.

'Within the next 15 days we will make a report on the suggestions given by the public. Based on the suggestions of the traffic department, Transport department and PWD, we will decide what measures should be taken to reduce the accidents. We will act on these suggestions from December 1,' Sawant said.

He said that these three departments will work on short-term gain and long-term improvement to reduce the road accidents.

'The road accident numbers that occurred from 2017-2021 are horrifying. In 2017, the number was 333, then 262, 297, 223 and 226 respectively. We can reduce accidents by traffic management and taking measures,' Sawant said.

'We have taken several steps under the Motor Vehicle Act 1989. Also, we are working on the suggestions and consultations from the National Road Safety Board, National Road Safety Council, Transport Development Council, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 to reduce accidents,' he informed.

Sawant said that the government was imbibing moral education and value education among the students, so they also get the knowledge of traffic rules.

—IANS