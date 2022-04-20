Drunk Woman, 26, Crushes Man, 65, In Sudhama Nagar

A 26-year-old woman, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, mowed down a 65-year-old pedestrian sitting on the pavement on Moodalappa street in Sudhama Nagar, late on Wednesday night. She is reported to have lost control of the vehicle and also knocked down another man, who escaped with minor injuries. The car came to a halt only after crashing into a parked two-wheeler and damaging the iron font gate of a residential building. The woman tried to shield herself from enraged local residents who mobbed her car by locking herself inside the vehicle. But she was forced to get out of the vehicle and was also roughed up by the crowd before a Law and Order (L&O) patrol team arrived at the spot and whisked her away for a medical examination. It was found that her Blood Alcohol content (BAC) was 81 mg/100 ml of blood which is more than double of the permissible limit. She was arrested and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and rash driving. According to City Market Traffic police, the accused, identified as N Bhavatarani, a resident of Rajaji Nagar, was returning from a party on MG Road and was heading towards Lalbagh West gate in a white Hyundai Verna car (KA 02 MF884). Police said that she had reportedly consumed alcohol at the party and was driving the vehicle at a very high speed when she lost control and hit the victim, identified as P Subramani, a resident of Appajappa garden, at around 11.30pm. The vehicle came to a halt a couple of meters away after it swerved off the road knocked down another pedestrian -- identified as Sujith. "The car climbed the pavement and came to a halt after knocking over a parked two-wheeler. The accused was alone in the vehicle," said Somasekhara, inspector, City Market Traffic police station. Bhavatarani's parents have reported she is pursuing an MBA course from University of West Minister in London and is also associated with a private students' fashion publication as a writer and stylist. Police claimed that her father had retired from a multinational automobile firm. "We did not know about the accident till Thursday morning when police informed us," said S Sreenivasan, the victim's nephew, employed at a bus bodyshop. The family members said that Subramani was working at a tailoring centre in Mavalli and earned less than Rs10,000 per month. Subramani was unmarried and used to live with his nephew and niece in a modest one-room shack in Appajappa Nagar. "He used to stay with us and also had a one-room facility near Thiagarajanagar where he used to sleep. He was on his way back to the room when he met with the accident," said Saraswathi, Subramani's niece. Bhavatarani was produced before a magistrate and remanded to five-day judicial custody. DEADLY ROADS 192 pedestrians killed, 749 injured till July end 29,005 drunken driving cases, 3,579 were driving cars 31,258 car drivers booked for speeding, 8144 for rash driving �Binoy Valsan, Bangalore Mirror Bureau