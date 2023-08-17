Drugs valued at Rs 7.50 cr seized in Mizoram, two held

Aizawl: The Mizoram Police on Thursday seized 2.330 kg of highly-addictive Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 7.50 crore and arrested two drug peddlers, officials said.

A Mizoram police officer said that acting on a tip-off, the Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team arrested Sourabh Nath (34) and Mohammad Nur Ahmed (39) and seized 2.330 kg Methamphetamine tablets from their possession.

Nath and Ahmed are residents of northern Tripura, adjoining Mizoram and Bangladesh.

The police, quoting the arrested drug peddlers, said the Methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as 'Yaba' or ‘party’ tablets, were brought in from Myanmar and were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested two persons from Assam with 500 gm heroin and 5.32 kg Methamphetamine tablets in Serchhip district.

