Drug peddling: K'taka Police arrest 3 Railway staffers

Bengaluru: With the arrest of three Railway staffers on charges of drug peddling, Karnataka Police claimed to have seized hashish oil and ganja worth Rs 80 lakh in Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to police, the accused worked at the North East Frontier Railway Agartala Coaching depot. They worked as AC attendants and bedroll staff.

The accused smuggled hashish oil and ganja from Assam to Bengaluru by train. The Bengaluru City Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths got inputs regarding the drug peddling network and planned for raids.

The operation was carried out within the limits of Byappanahalli police station at SMTV Railway station premises. All three accused were arrested and 1.10 kilograms of hashish oil and 6 kilograms of ganja were seized from them.

The accused purchased hashish oil and ganja from northern regions at a cheaper price and sold them in Bengaluru. They used lockers given to carry out the work in trains to snuggle the narcotic substances.

The accused had established a network in Bengaluru. The police have launched a hunt for the two other accused persons. Further investigation is on.

—IANS