Drug Peddler Held, 'Ganja' Worth Rs 11 Lakh Seized

Ballia: A drug peddler was arrested and 56.150 kilograms of 'ganja' recovered from his possession in the Sadar Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The cost of the impounded narcotic substance is estimated to be around Rs 11 lakh.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav here said that the police received information on Wednesday evening that a car-borne peddler was going to cross the Ganga river bridge after getting 'ganja' from Bihar. Acting on the information, police recovered 56.150 kilograms of the narcotic substance filled in sacks during checking of the vehicle coming from Bihar, at the Shri Ram ghat. Irfan, who was driving the said car, was arrested from the spot. The peddler, a resident of Bhojpur in the Buxar district of Bihar, has been arrested and sent to jail. UNI