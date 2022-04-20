Drug Peddler Apprehended By Haldwani Police

Haldwani:The Bhanbhulpura police have arrested a drug peddler near Indiranagar Gate. The police have recovered 30 grams of smack, 30 pieces of foil paper, 50 pieces of paper, 600 rupees and a mobile recovered from the possession of the accused. It has been learnt that due to loss in garment business and the lure of easy money, the accused had landed into drug business.

Banbhulpura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dinesh Nath Mahant told that acting upon information, he along with sub inspector Sanjit Singh Rathore, Lalit Tiwari, Munna Singh and Vinod Ghai laid a seize near the railway crossing in Indira Nagar and arrested a person who had reached here from Kiccha to sell drugs. The accused has identified himself as Dilshad Ahmed, resident of ward no 12, near slaughter house, Rudrapur. According to Dilshad, he was involved in garment business where he suffered huge losses and cheques issued by him began to bounce. Several people had approached various courts and he had no other way to do some work with quick money. That is when he met a drug peddler Raju who is a resident of Fatehganj, Bareilly. The lure of easy money and dreams of better days was too much for Dilshad to resist. He started this work and was able to pay off his debts. He has purchased the drugs from Bareilly and selling them in Haldwani.

Iqbal Is The Next Target Of The Police

Banbhulpura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dinesh Nath Mahant has informed that the next target of police was Iqbal, a drug peddler resident of Ujala Nagar. The police have arrested both the sons and brother in law of of Iqbal for allegedly selling drugs. Iqbal is reported be absconding as of now and is thought to be selling drugs in Bareilly.