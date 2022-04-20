Nanakmatta (Udhamsingh Nagar): The police have arrested the infamous drug kingpin Chamki with about 7 grams of smack. There are several cases filed in many police stations against Chamki. Police seized the bike recovered from him. Chamki mainly supplied smacks to the students of school-colleges in Kumaon division. He had developed a strong network across Kumaon for supply of drugs. Under the anti-drug campaign, the Nanakmatta police, led by CO Khatima, arrested Chamkaur Singh alias Chamki resident of village Vidora Majhola from near the Chikaghat bridge. 6.46 grams of smack and Rs. 3040 were recovered from him.

During interrogation, Chamcki said that he used to procure smack from Tahir, a resident of Baheri in district Bareilly and supplied it to students outside their institutes. For this, he had also created agents, who were directly in contact with the students who purchased smack from them.

Chamchi told the police that he supplied drugs to students in Khatima Degree College, Sitarganj Degree College, MBPG College Haldwani, Graphic Era College Bhimtal, Amrapali College Haldwani, DSB College, Nainital besides other campuses. Some students of these colleges were his regular customers. Chamchi told that he completed his BSc from DSB Campus Nainital and during that time he had created a network. Station Head Kamlesh Bhatt said that two cases under the NDPS Act are already registered against Chamki in the police station Nanakmatta and one at Pantnagar.Drug Kingpin Chamki Arrested; Had Made A Network In Educational Institutes Across Kumaon