Drug Abuse And Covid 19

Rishikesh: People who use drugs (harmful and dependence pattern) constitute a major proportion of the society. According to the national drug use survey, 2019 alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians with the prevalence of 18.8% in Uttrakhand which is higher than the national prevalence of 14.6% (16 crore persons). This translates to the big chunk of population who is at risk.

Medical officer of psychiatry department dr. Neha Dhiman said that Soon after the lockdown was announced on 24th march, many wondered how people using psychoactive drugs would cope with the difficulty. Does it provide an opportunity to quit the substance or prove hazardous to them. We don't have exact answers to the questions coz researches are underway to see the effect of covid 19 on drug users and psychiatric patients.

Dr. Basu Aniruddh, Assitant Professor, Deparment of Psychiatry said that people who use illicit drugs are at higher risk of harm during coronavirus pandemic due to various factors like

Presence of comorbidities like compromised liver functions due to alcohol abuse or compromised lung functions due to excessive smoking predispose them to severe complications from covid 19.

Poor nutritional status and thus compromised immune functions.

Difficulty in procuring medicines during lockdown like anticraving drugs or replacement therapies particularly for opioid drug users on opioid substitution therapy who are required to visit hospital daily for getting the doses.

Resorting to dangerous local made preparations that can be physically harmful or users may be sharing drugs that put them at additional risk.

Severe withdrawls that can be life threating in case drugs are not available like respiratory depression from opioids. Although thealcohol withdrawl is generally mild to moderate and can be managed at home. But in case if the person becomes disoriented, fails to recognize family members and is trembling badly this can prove fatal and can lead to death if proper treatment is not given.

Non availability of regular OPD services and follow ups.

Although when sick they can approach the emergency department for acute deterioration in the condition but those living at far off places are having difficulty coming to AIIMS, so they have to approach nearby hospitals or the quacks

Currently the focus is shifting on to telemedicine services but in a country where majority of patients who live in rural background and have poor literacy rate this may be challenging.

Dr. Basu said, In AIIMS we have a functional helpline number through which we are attending the patient in particularly the follow up ones but without physically examining the patients it becomes really difficult to assess the situation and treat sick patients.

Since coronavirus is new and we don't have data on interaction between drug abuse and coronavirus it is hard to say what would be the consequences of coronavirus on drug abusers.

ADVISORY

In case of emergency and acute deterioration of condition visit the hospital. The warning signs of severe withdrawls are

Alcohol withdrawl-failure to recognize relatives, disoriented and tremulousness

Opioid withdrawl- excessive sweating, lacrimation, bodyaches, diarrhea/ vomiting, breathing fast and irregulary.

In case of mild withdrwals of nicotine(irritability, mood changes, cravings)- increase water intake and use nicotine gums/lozenges available over the counter.

If patient is a member of groups like alcoholic Anonymous or opioid Anonymous, continue being in touch with the group over social media.

In case facing issues of anxiety, low mood, sleep disturbances contact AIIMS through telemedicine number- 18001804278, 7454989545, 9621539863 available from 9am to 6pm. Patient can place phone call, whatsapp call or whatsapp video as suitable.

Padmshri Professor Ravi Kant, Director, AIIMS Rishikesh, has appealed to the public to undertake all precautionary measure against COVID-19 and maintain social distancing. He also advised people to avail AIIMS telemedicine facilities in case if health problems and visit the hospital only if need arises. AIIMS Rishikesh is committed to the cause of delivering better health care and will make all possible arrangement to make people safe from COVID during this difficult times.



