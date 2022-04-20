Dropout of Muslim girl students reduced, govt concerned about their education, empowerment: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that dropout rate of Muslim girl students has reduced due to government policies said that the Centre is deeply concerned about their education and empowerment.

"School dropout rate among Muslim girls was more than 70 per cent and this situation persisted for 70 years. In these circumstances, the government started Swachh Bharat Mission, built toilets in villages and toilets for school-going girls. Now the dropout rate from 70 per cent has fallen to nearly 30 per cent. The Central government is continuously working to reduce their dropout rates," he said speaking at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday.

"At AMU, the number of female students increased to 35 per cent. I want to congratulate you. Sarkaar ka Muslim betiyon ke shiksha aur shashaktikaran pe bahut dhyaan hai (The government is deeply concerned about education and empowerment of Muslim daughters). In the last six years, scholarships have been provided by the government to around 1 crore Muslim daughters," he added.

"Education brings employment and entrepreneurship with itself, employment and entrepreneurship bring economic independence, which leads to empowerment. An empowered woman, at every level and in every decision, contributes as much as any other person," the PM said.

He said that the country has moved forward in the direction of creation of the modern Muslim community after abolishing malpractice like triple talaq.

"Nearly 100 years ago, the Founder-Chancellor of AMU, Begum Sultan worked towards the creation of the modern Muslim community. Today, after abolishing malpractice like triple talaq, the country has moved forward in that direction," he said.

The Prime Minister said that resources of the country belong to every citizen and every one of them should benefit from it.

"Jo desh ka hai woh har deshvaasi ka hai (Resources of the country belongs to every citizen). Everyone should benefit from it, that's the spirit our government is working with," PM Modi said

"The policies which are being framed today are reaching every section without discrimination on the basis of religion. Bank accounts of over 40 crore poor were opened without any discrimination. Without discrimination, more than 2 crore poor were provided pucca houses. More than 8 crore women got gas connections without discrimination. 50 crore people got free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman scheme without any discrimination," he said.

PM Modi said that the country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination.

"The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights & their future. The country is on the path where no citizen would be left behind because of their religion and everyone would get equal opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their dreams. Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is the mantra behind it," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released a postal stamp as part of centenary celebrations of AMU. This is the first time PM Modi is participating in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University. (ANI)