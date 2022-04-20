Drop-Out Girls Can Take Nutritious Ration From School Under SAG Scheme: Yogi

Lucknow: Announcing a slew of developmental schemes in the state including 'Scheme for Adolescent Girls' (SAG), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said girls who are unable to schools can avail ' nutritious nation' at the comfort of their homes.

He also announced increase in honorarium for the Aanganwadi workers. "The SAG will serve two purposes. One the girls will get nutritious food and two farmers from Bundelkhand region will get good remunerative prices for the pulses required for this scheme as these will be directly purchased by the government. This way the income of farmers in Bundelkhand region will go up, which is priority of this government," CM said while inaugurating the scheme here on Thursday. Under this scheme, girls between 11 and 14 years of age who are school drop-outs will get take home nutritious ration in the form of desi kala channa, arhar dal, coarse grains like Ragi, Bajra, Jawar, Makka and wheat and desi ghee. The Pradeshik Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited has signed an MoU with NAFED to supply the food grains in 53 identified districts where the project will be implemented. Government also announced that eighth of every month will be celebrated as Kishori Diwas.

"On this day, ANM should weigh the weight and measure height of the girl and medically examine her. Blood test should be carried out to check hemoglobin level and record of BMI should be maintained. If required help of specialists should be taken," CM said. On this occasion,the CM also declared increase in honorarium of aaganwadi workers. He said," the increase is by Rs 1500 for Aanganwadi worker, Rs 1250 for mini Aaganwadi worker and Rs 750 for the assistants. The aanganwadi workers are now getting Rs 5500 while the assistants are getting Rs 2250 per month. This decision is likely to benefit 1.80 lakh aanganwadi workers." The government also launched Su-poshan Guide which will be given to aaganwadi workers who will tell people about the schemes of the government and how they can avail the benefits. "The government is working hard to ensure children and women get nutritious food in the village. During previous regime the departments of ICDS had become the centre of corruption. We have tried to make its working transparent," he said.

Elaborating on the success of his government, CM said ," six community based programmes are being operated through aaganwadi every month. On 5th of every month we celebrate Bhachpan Diwas, 15th is celebrated as Mamata Diwas, 20th is annprashan, 25th is Laadli diwas and 30th is Godbharai diwas, CM said. Basic education minister Anupama Jaiswal and State president of BJP also addressed the gathering. UNI