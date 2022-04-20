Drone To Monitor De-Silting Of Canals In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that de-silting of irrigation canals will be monitored through `drone' so as to ensure that water reaches the tail of canals across the state and guilty officials would be punished.

Announcement to this regard was made in Gorakhpur on Tuesday where CM laid the foundation stone of pumping station at Tarkulani. The flood affect a population of over 50,000 spread over in 47 villages.

"The area faces flood regularly and it is the commitment of the government to ensure protection to people and crop from the flooding water. The need of the hour is to strengthen bunds and where need be retaining walls would be constructed," he said adding that this pump will protect people from flood and help them to raise Rabi as well as Khariff crop. He asked the irrigation department to make plans to fight flood menace by December 15 and all arrangements should be made by May 15. "This is also important that de-silting of canals should be carried out regularly. Modern technologies like drone would be used to monitor this process. The BJP Government is committed to ensure the water reaches the tail of each canal so that farmers should avail water for irrigation purposes," he said. He issued warning to officials saying that guilty would be punished. Irrigation minister Dharampal Singh also spoke on this occasion. UNI