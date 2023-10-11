Driver killed, helper injured after tanker overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and another injured after a tanker carrying inflammable material overturned and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on National Highway (NH) 44, near Dhedwara village in the Mangwani police station area on Tuesday evening.

After receiving word of the accident, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. The driver of the tanker died at the scene while the helper sustained severe burn injuries.

The helper was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Narsinghpur SP Amit Kumar said, "A tanker, going at high speed and carrying inflammable material, overturned and caught fire on the border of Seoni and Narsinghpur in the Mangwani police station area of the district. The tanker driver died while the helper suffered severe burns in the accident."

The police and fire tenders reached the spot and a dousing operation was in progress at the time of filing this report.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

—ANI