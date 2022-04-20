Driver commits suicide, blames UP minister for extortion

Jhansi: The suicide of Raj Kumar Dubey, the driver of Lalitpur chief medical officer (CMO) has taken an unexpected turn after a video went viral in which the victim claimed that he had to pay Rs 20 lakh to Uttar Pradesh Minister Mannu Kori, in exchange of saving himself from a sex racket case.

Dubey committed suicide on the intervening night of Sunday/Monday. The video went viral on Tuesday evening in which blamed the Minister for Labour and Employment Exchange.

In the video, Dubey also said that apart from Kori, who is also the MLA from Mehroni seat of Lalitpur district, few others were trying to extort money from him.

After the video went viral, Lalitpur District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar Shukla ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident.

According to reports, Dubey, 55, was implicated in a sex scandal a few years ago and served a year in jail for the same. He was set free in January 2019.

Dubey died at his house. He apparently shot the video himself before he hanged himself. In the 1.43-minute video, Dubey is seen saying that he was going to take the extreme step as he had been falsely implicated in the sex racket case by one Chandrapal Singh and Rajendra Singh.

State Minister Mannu Kori had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from Dubey, which he had paid, but was still sent to jail.

He said two more persons, Brijesh and Manoj, have also been demanding Rs 50,000 from him which he is unable to pay. Apart from this, one Pappu Khan, along with Rajendra Singh, is constantly pressuring him to pay Rs 4.5 lakh, and has got his house forcibly registered in his wife's name.

The district magistrate said that further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Later, in a video statement of Minister Mannu Kori said that the allegations against him were completely false and baseless and this was an attempt to malign his clean image.

He also said that he never met Dubey, and neither does he know him.

AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, has demanded action against Kori. Social activist Nutan Thakur has also demanded an FIR against all the accused, including Kori, and said that magisterial inquiry was not sufficient in this case. —IANS