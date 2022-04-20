Driver arrested in Andhra for attacking cop with knife

Bobbanapally (Andhra Pradesh): A 33-year-old driver was arrested for attacking an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of police in Bobbanapally near Bhimavaram when he came to resolve a dispute in the paddy fields.



"Arun Kumar attacked the ASI as well as another person Kishore over a small issue with regard to his land," a police officer told IANS.

Bobbanapally is about 15 km east of Bhimavaram.

Kumar himself called the police officer that a dispute was happening with Kishore and when the ASI went there, the official said that he attacked both of them.

"The ASI sustained serious injuries and is bedridden now in Bhimavaram government hospital. Kumar attacked the police officer on his head with a knife," said the official.

On Monday afternoon, Bhimavaram I town circle inspector arrested Kumar and put him in Veerasavaram police station lockup to present him in a court on Tuesday.

He was arrested under IPC Sections 333 and 307.

Though Kumar was wrongly identified as an armed forces man from the military, the official clarified that he was a driver.

In a separate incident, Tirupati police seized 30 logs of red sanders in a joint operation with the red sanders task force on Monday.

Likewise, Kadapa police have also seized six logs of the prized wood.

"Strict vigilance implemented in order to catch smugglers. Four tonnes of logs were seized in the last week by Andhra Pradesh Police," said an official.

In Visakhapatnam, police seized 160 kg cannabis valued at Rs 3.2 lakh within the limits of Madugula police station.

After Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Polvaram on Monday, director general of police (DGP) Gautam Sawang held a video conference with all district police officials about the protection of women and minor girls.

—IANS