Drinking over 5 cups of espressos dangerous for health

London: If you are consuming more than five espressos worth of caffeine every day, you are putting you health a risk. According to the European Food Safety Authority, excess caffeine consumption could cause problems like increased heart rate, higher blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, tremors, nervousness, insomnia and panic attacks, reported the BBC. As per the report, if healthy adults were 400mg a day, they were still in the safe zone with no health consequences. For pregnant women, the limit is 200mg a day due to the impact on the growing foetus, while in kids 3mg per day for every kilogram the child weighs was been recommended. The researchers also found that there was no extra risk caused by combining caffeine and alcohol ANI