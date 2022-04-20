Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee daily could reduce erectile dysfunction

Washington: Guys! Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee a day could reduce your chances of facing erectile dysfunction (ED), claims a new study. According to study by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), men who consumed between 85 and 170 milligrams of caffeine a day were 42 percent less likely to report ED, while those who drank between 171 and 303 milligrams of caffeine a day were 39 percent less likely to report ED compared to those who drank zero to seven milligrams a day. This trend was also true among overweight, obese and hypertensive men. Assistant Professor David S. Lopez, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., lead author of the study, said even though they saw a reduction in the prevalence of ED with men who were obese, overweight and hypertensive, that was not true of men with diabetes. Since diabetes is one of the strongest risk factors for ED, it wasn't surprising. The suggested biological mechanism is that caffeine triggers a series of pharmacological effects that lead to the relaxation of the penile helicine arteries and the cavernous smooth muscle that lines cavernosal spaces, thus increasing penile blood flow. Data for the study came from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and ED was assessed by a single question during a computer-assisted interview. Caffeine sources in the study included coffee, tea, soda and sports drinks. The study is published in PLOS ONE. ANI