Drink up Jaljeera for good health

New Delhi: Jaljeera, a refreshing and natural drink, can help to fight intestinal gas and poor digestion, says an expert. Rahul Jain, partner at beverage company Jayanti Group, shares benefits of drinking Jaljeera: * Good for digestion: Jaljeera contains black salt, which is good for digestion. It helps in heartburns, relieves from intestinal gas and rehydrates the body. * Prevents anaemia: Cumin content helps in preventing and treating anaemia as it is the excellent source of iron. It even improves immunity and keeps your body cool. * Remedy for gastrointestinal upset: With ginger content, it treats any feeling of nausea and giddiness. It even helps in treatment of abdominal cramps, vomiting, menstrual cramps, arthritis, intestinal gas and several other disorders. * Improves vitamin C deficiency: As it has dry mango or �amchoor� powder, which is high in vitamin C, helps to improve immunity and keeps scurvy at bay. * Burns calories: For calorie conscious people, it�s a care-free drink which they can have as it comes with very low calorie content. * Keeps you hydrated: It is the cure for all health issues as it keeps the body hydrated and removes toxins from your body. IANS