Dribble-a-thon in Jaipur postponed due to coronavirus

Jaipur: The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday postponed the Dribble-a-thon event, which had been scheduled for Sunday at the University of Rajasthan due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"Following the recommendation of state authorities regarding the developing situation related to the coronavirus in Jaipur, we have made the decision to reschedule the Dribble-a-thon to a later date," NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi said in a statement.

The new coronavirus that broke out in the Wuhan city of China last year and spread to more than 60 countries is now making its presence felt in India too. At least 29 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported till Thursday in India and the numbers are beginning to increase.

While three cases in Kerala have been cured, one confirmed case each have been reported from Delhi and Telangana respectively. At least 16 Italian nationals, who were visiting Jaipur, have also tested positive apart from their driver, who is an Indian citizen.

Six people affected by the virus have been reported from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Another positive case has been reported from Gurugram in Haryana. The patient is an employee of the PayTM.

