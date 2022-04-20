Dressing your baby in winter? Take a few basic steps

A babys skin is delicate and sensitive and also loses moisture upto 5 times faster as compared to adult skin, making it more dry and vulnerable to damage in winter season. Hence, the utmost need for moisturisation is more important for your baby along with a few other precautions.





Here are a few winter skin care tips from Uday Ananth Pai, Past-President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics - Mumbai and expert advisor to Baby Dove, on the best ways to ensure that your baby's skin is well nourished and stays moisturised through the dry winter months









* Bath time should be limited: Bathing dries your baby's skin as it removes natural oils along with the dirt. However, as long as you take some precautions, daily baths shouldn't be a problem. Always give your baby a quick bath. You can keep bubble baths and water play for special occasions. Use warm, rather than hot, water.





* Select the right soap: Use mild, pH neutral cleansers that are gentler on your baby's skin than regular soaps, especially those that help in restoring the moisture levels in a baby's delicate skin. Water-only baths work best if you live in a soft water area. If you live in a hard water area, then washing your baby with just water may actually dry out his skin.





* Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise: We know that it's important to moisturize your baby's skin all year long. But, cold waves in winters may result in chapping, redness and irritation on your baby's skin. Furthermore, the use of heaters, can rob your baby's skin of its natural moisture. Use a baby lotion that goes beyond mildness.





* Clothing during winter: Avoid wool next to the skin anywhere - including woolly hats! Wool can irritate the skin and cause worsening of eczema. Your baby's scalp is particularly prone to a kind of eczema called cradle cap. Also, facial skin - which woolly hats may rub against - is particularly sensitive. As much as possible, stick to natural fabrics rather than synthetic. They let your baby's skin 'breathe' and help prevent them sweating, which can irritate the skin.

















* Hydrate from within: Make your baby drink an average amount of lukewarm water to keep the skin hydrated from within. This will help keep the skin nourished.





--IANS