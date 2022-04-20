Dressing tips for men, women at work

New Delhi: In today's professional world, it's not just your hard work that matters but also the way you dress yourself. From avoiding running shoes to opting for well-tailored clothes can help in impressing your seniors and colleagues. Monica Garg, director, International Luxury Academy shares some tips on how to dress properly for work. * When approaching your boss, always have your jacket on and buttoned. * Do not wear running shoes in office. * Wear well-tailored clothes. * Build your wardrobe around the most common or favourite neutral and splash of accent colours. * Invest in classics as they are very versatile and economical. * Accessories are the key to create and express your individuality. * Your executive style should emphasize all season fabrics and colours. * Plan your wardrobe around separates as separates offer the most mileage for any wardrobe. IANS