Dress to impress this Valentine's Day

New Delhi: If you still have not decided your look for the special Valentine's date, we've got some romantic, fun and just the right amount of flirty outfit ideas for you. Whether you're going for that perfect candlelight dinner with your partner or a casual lunch date or just a fun night out, we have things sorted for you.

Rina Singh, eka

Layering can also be done in spring and goes really well with an Indian woman's body form. I feel, it adds a hint of mystery, for the clothes are not right in front of you and still, you can wear them in the way you want. There is now an audience who would want to experiment a little but at the end of the day, are completely themselves."

In spring you can experiment with light organza, cotton silk lining underneath dresses with lace or crochet trims that add flair to the look. Alternatively you can wear simple capes and printed trousers to add dimension to a day dress.

Tanvi Malik, FabAlley

Valentine's doesn't have to be about over-the-top, saccharine sweet dresses. You can give your date outfit a chic and unexpected spin with a jumpsuit. The wine ruffled shoulder jumpsuit from FabAlley makes for an effortless pick. Tailored in a beautiful deep colour that is perfect for the evening, it features a charming ruffled detail that adds a dash of romance to an otherwise clean and slick style. Style the jumpsuit with towering black heels and adds a touch of bling to the look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a chain bracelet.

Srinivas Rao, Lifestyle

Style yourself for a dream date with a beautiful lace top teamed up with an eye-catching skirt and boots for that flawless look. Make a fashion statement with a trendy dress or opt for a shimmery jumpsuit paired with a metallic belt for a night out.

Natascha Tate, Limeroad

For a casual and easy vibe wear a pair of block heels with the red floral dress, or try the black dress and sandals for something a little fancier. If you're in the mood for a sweet and sophisticated outfit, look no further than the pink lace midi dress with the blush pink sandals that won't hurt your feet all day long! Want just the right amount of bling but want to keep it a classy? The red embellished neck dress is the one for you, go tone on tone with the pair of red sandals with the bow detail. Whatever your style, this Valentine's Day you're sure to look like a million bucks!

Christian Westphal, KOOVS.COM

Ditch the clich?? 1/2 d sequins, shimmer and glitter, this Valentine's Day, and opt for a bright red boho chic look instead. Understated, yet in sync with the Valentine's Day vibe, the KOOVS Red Backless Maxi dress with its ruffles and hints of lace adding a romantic touch, is the perfect date look for the night. Add a little drama with big hoop earrings, strappy sandals and a statement clutch to complete the look.

Sundeep Chug, United Colors of Benetton

The Slogan dress from our new collection "Color is Love" is a perfect pick for a casual laid back Valentine's movie date, paired with solid colored sneakers, oversized sunnies and a sling bag for an off the radar look.

