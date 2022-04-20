Dreams Of Making It Into The Indian Army Shattered

Lalkua (Nainital): Due to the negligence of a cyber cafe operator in Bindukhata, more than 80 youngsters will not be able to join the Indian Army recruitment camp. The youngsters have accused a cyber cafe operator of having charged the youth for online registration for recruitment in the army camp, but did not register. On the complaint, the police have started investigating the case.

Bindkhatta resident have handed over a complaint to the Lalkua Kotwali in-charge Yogesh Upadhyay, in which it is mentioned that they had approached a cybercafé located in Car road Bindukhatta to do online registration for army recruitment camp. The café owner charged them with Rs. 70/- per person for doing the work. After the last date of the registration, when the youngsters checked the internet foe their details, it was discovered that they not been registered. They then approached the café owner, who initially tried to make excuses but seeing the matter getting out of control, apologised and offered to return the money. But by now, 80 youngsters had already lost an opportunity for employment in the army. In charge Lalkua Kotwali Upadhyay says that the investigation into the case has started.

Complainants included Pawan Bisht, Suraj Gaida, Shyam Singh Mehra, Ankit Jeena, Krishna Bora, Narendra Singh, Yogesh Koranga, Govind Negi, Sachin Tiwari, Himanshu Shahi, Rahul Pandey, Dipanshu Panda, Pawan Dhami, Suraj Kanyal, Himanshu Sharma etc.