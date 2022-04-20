Dreaded Criminal With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Neutralised In UP's Baghpat

Baghpat: Adreaded criminal Zaved carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was neutralised in an encounter jointly by Delhi Police Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh Police in Baraut here on Tuesday. A semi-automatic pistol with 3 live cartridges and one carbine of 9 mm have been recovered from his possession, Delhi Police said in a release. One carbine of 9 mm with 10 live cartridges was also recovered from Zaved's car.

The Delhi Police informed that a trap was laid for the 38-year-old criminal after receiving intel input about his arrival in Baraut on late Tuesday night. "On arrival, he was cornered by police and asked to surrender but he opened fire upon members of the police team. Police fired in self defence in which Zaved suffered injured. He was immediately rushed to hospital PHC Baraut where he died," the release said.

Zaved was involved in a total of 21 criminal cases,13 in Delhi, 8 in Uttar Pradesh which includes murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, assault on police and intimidation. He was also wanted in a sensational case of robbery-cum murder of a Delhi Police constable Manish Yadav.

"On the night of September 7, 2020, Zaved with his 3 other associates had intercepted the constable riding upon his bike and threatened to hand over his belongings at gunpoint. As per reports Manish was shot on his refusal to comply and he was robbed of Rs 20,000 and other belongings. The injured constable died on the same night in a hospital," read the police release. He was also wanted in two more cases of sensational armed robberies in Uttar Pradesh committed in September 2020. Zaved was earlier arrested in a case of gang rape in the area of Bhajanpura police station in Delhi in 2019. —ANI