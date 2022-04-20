Dreaded Criminal Shot Dead In Shamli

Shamli: A dreaded criminal was shot dead in an encounter with police in Jhijhana area of this district of Uttar Pradesh. However, four other criminals managed to escape. Superintendent of police (SP) Dr Ajay Pal Sharma said the encounter took place last night when the criminals were planning for a dacoity at the residence of a trader. In the encounter, criminal Raju Loni, on whom UP police had announced a reward of Rs 12,000, was shot dead. Rajy was a native of Ghaziabad and around 20 cases of murder, kidnapping and loot were pending against him. UNI