Dreaded Criminal Shot Dead In Encounter In UP

Muzaffarnagar: A dreaded criminal wanted in over 30 cases of murder and robbery was gunned down by a team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in the Mirpur forest area in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Adesh, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was shot dead late Monday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Singh said two pistols were recovered from him.

STF sources here said that the criminals were tracked at Roorkee road and chased. The criminals opened fire on the police team and in exchange of bullets, Adesh was killed on the spot while one of his accomplice managed to flee.

Adesh was a native of Bhaurakhurd in Muzaffarnagar district.

He escaped from the policy custody by jumping off a running train on April 23, 2016 when he was being taken back after his appearance in the Rohini court in Delhi.

Adesh's brother Harish is also a dreaded criminal and is carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.

Harish was on the run. Both the brothers indulged in criminal activities following a land dispute with another family in the village. UNI