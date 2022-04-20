DRDO lab developes 10,000 face shields for PGI, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) here is developing 10,000 full face protective shields for examining infected COVID-19 patients for the PGI Hospital, an official said on Wednesday.

"TBRL is producing 10,000 full face protective shields for the PGI. A total 2,000 face protective shields have been handed over to the PGI and 5,000 will be provided in next 5-6 days," TBRL Director Manjit Singh said in a statement.

TBRL is a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He said over 700 protective shields were given to the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal lauded the TBRL for providing PPE, sanitizers and face shield to the police.

He appreciated that the face shields are much useful and able to provide full face protection to the police personnel on duty.

The Director said the face shields are single-use as well as multiple-use even its shielding sheet could be replaced easily if required.

In addition, the TBRL is also acting as a facilitator for the procurement of bio-suits developed by another DRDO lab for use by healthcare service providers.

An important DRDO establishment based in Chandigarh, the TBRL is involved in development, production, processing and characterisation of different high explosive compositions, fragmentation studies of warheads, captive flight testing of bombs, missiles and airborne systems and ballistics evaluation of protective system like body armour, vehicle armour and helmets.

--IANS