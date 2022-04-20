DRDO disinfection chamber put up at AIIMS for Covid control

New Delhi: A disinfectant chamber developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) was on Tuesday put up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill the Covid-19 virus and help control the spread of the infection.

The system has been manufactured with the help of M/s DH Ltd, Ghaziabad, within a time span of four days. This system can be used for disinfection of personnel at the areas of controlled ingress and egress such as entry and exit to hospitals, malls, office buildings and critical installations.

Vehicle Research Development Establishment (VRDE), Ahmednagar, a DRDO laboratory, has designed the full body disinfection chamber called PSE.

This walk through enclosure is designed for personnel decontamination, one person at a time. This is a portable system equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser.

The decontamination is by started using a foot pedal at the entry. On entering the chamber, electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting.

The mist spray is calibrated for an operation of 25 seconds and stops automatically, indicating completion of operation. As per the procedure, personnel undergoing disinfection will need to keep their eyes closed while inside the chamber.

The system consists of roof mounted and bottom tanks with a total of 700 litres capacity. Approximately 650 personnel can pass through the chamber for disinfection until a refill is required.

The system has see-through glass panels on side walls for monitoring purpose and is fitted with lights for illumination during night time operations. A separate operator cabin is provided to monitor overall operations.

