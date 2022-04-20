Agra: DRDO has developed P7 Heavy Drop System which is capable of para dropping military stores up to 7-ton weight class from IL-76 aircraft. This system is fully indigenous and being manufactured by L&T who makes the platform system, parachutes manufactured by Ordnance Factory.
Local
DRDO Develops P-7 Heavy Drop System For Para Drop Of Military Stores
April20/ 2022
Categories :LocalTags :
Related Post
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May1/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April28/ 2023
- April28/ 2023
- April28/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April23/ 2023