    DRDO Develops P-7 Heavy Drop System For Para Drop Of Military Stores

    April20/ 2022


    Agra: DRDO has developed P7 Heavy Drop System which is capable of para dropping military stores up to 7-ton weight class from IL-76 aircraft. This system is fully indigenous and being manufactured by L&T who makes the platform system, parachutes manufactured by Ordnance Factory.

