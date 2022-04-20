DRDO develops a full-body disinfection portable chamber to combat Covid-19

Balasore: In its effort to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) has developed full-body disinfection portable chamber called Personnel Sanitization Enclosure(PSE).

A DRDO release said on Personnel Sanitization Enclosure front VRDE, Ahmednagar, a DRDO Laboratory has designed full-body disinfection portable chamber.

This walkthrough the enclosure is designed for personnel decontamination, one person at a time.

The portable system is equipped with sanitizer and soap dispenser. The decontamination is made using a foot pedal at the entry.

On entering the chamber, an electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting.

The mist spray is calibrated for the operation of 25 seconds and stops automatically indicating completion of the operation.

As per procedure, personnel undergoing disinfection will need to keep their eyes closed while inside the chamber.

The system consists of roof-mounted and bottom tanks with a total of 700 litres capacity. Approximately 650 personnel can pass through the chamber for disinfection until the refill is required.

One can see through glass panels on sidewalls for monitoring purpose which is fitted with lights for illumination during night time operations. A separate operator cabin is provided to monitor overall operations.

The system has been manufactured with the help of M/s DH Ltd, Ghaziabad, within four days.

DRDO sources said the system can be used for disinfection of personnel at the areas of controlled ingress and egress such as entry and exit to hospitals, malls, office buildings and critical installations.

Further, the RCI, Hyderabad and TBRL, Chandigarh, have developed a full-face protection mask for health care professionals handling COVID-19 patients.

Its lightweight construction makes it convenient for comfortable wear for a long duration. This design uses commonly available A4 size Over-Head Projection (OHP) film for face protection.

The holding frame is manufactured using Fused Deposition Modeling (3D printing).

The poly-lactic Acid filament is used for 3D printing of the frame. This thermoplastic is derived from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane and is biodegradable. The face mask will be mass-produced using an injection moulding technique for volume production.

100 face shields are being produced daily in TBRL and provided to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Similarly, 100 such shields produced at RCI and have been handed over to ESIC, Hyderabad. A demand of 10,000 numbers has been received from PGIMER and ESIC Hospitals based on successful user trials, the DRDO release said.

UNI