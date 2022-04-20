    Menu
    States & UTs

    DRDO Chairman meets TS Rawat over promoting defence-related industries in Uttarakhand

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy called on Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun.

    They discussed ways of promoting defence-related industries in the state under 'Make in India' in the meeting held on Sunday.

    Earlier on Saturday, Rawat chaired a meeting over 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021' at the state Secretariat on Saturday.

    The Chief Minister said that the Mahakumbh Mela will be held as per schedule and will be a grand success with the blessings of all. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in