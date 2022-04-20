DRDO's 1st batch of anti-Covid drug 2DG launched

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday released the first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The drug has been developed by DRDO's Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that DRDO and Dr Reddy's lab had gone through the complete trials and conducted trials across 30 hospitals and on a large number of patients.



The drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.



In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation. The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of COVID-19 patients.

—ANI