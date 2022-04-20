Draw Of Lots For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra On May 6

New Delhi: The draw of lots for selecting pilgrims for this year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will held on Friday. Announcing this at his weekly media briefing here on Thursday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said that Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh would launch the selection procedure. The ministry has received a total of 2,482 applications for this year's Yatra. "The ministry of external affairs organises this Yatra during June to September each year through two different routes -- the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu La pass in Sikkim," Swarup said. He said, in all, there would be 18 batches of 60 pilgrims each.