Dravid in advisory committee would have been amazing: Kohli

New Delhi: Indian Test captain Virat Kohli today said it would have been "amazing" to have former captain Rahul Dravid in the BCCI's newly-constituted cricket advisory committee, which will be guiding the national team. "It would have been amazing if all four would have been on board. (But) he (Dravid) must have had some obligation or commitment," Kohli said on the sidelines of a promotional event here. The BCCI advisory committee comprises retired batting greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Dravid's absence from the panel raised a few eyebrows but BCCI made it clear that it was looking to get the former captain's services in some other capacity, which has not yet been announced. The advisory committee has been mandated to guide the Board and the national team on various "progressive steps" needed for future challenges. The BCCI said the three legends' guidance will be sought in preparing the national team for gruelling overseas assignments besides strengthening the domestic structure. "If you have played cricket then you have grown up watching these legends. It's a wonderful thing to have happened and they will help us in many ways," Kohli said. Speaking about the BCCI's decision to retain Ravi Shastri as Team Director for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Kohli said, "As long as he wants to continue, it would be beneficial for the team. He is someone who played cricket on his own terms. He brings in that confidence and self belief. You can count on him." On his immediate goals as Test captain, Kohli said he wants to create a friendly dressing room in which players feel free to give their inputs. "First and foremost (goal) is to play the kind of cricket we want to. I want to build an environment to make the team feel free. No one should hesitate to express himself and it would help everyone to contribute to the team's cause," he said.