Drass freezes at minus 26.8, Gulmarg at minus 9

Srinagar: Extreme cold wave conditions continue in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday as the minimum temperatures plunged well below the freezing point everywhere in Kashmir and Ladakh.

"We are expecting light to moderate snowfall between January 4 and 5. Till that time the present cold wave is likely to continue unabated," an official of the MeT department said.

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Srinagar had minus 6.4, Pahalgam minus 7.8 and Gulmarg minus 9 as the minimum temperatures of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh was at minus 17 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 17.4 and Drass minus 26.8 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city had 4.2, Katra 5.2, Batote 0.9, Banihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 as the minimum temperatures.



Due to extremely slippery road conditions, authorities on Friday announced that the Srinagar-Leh highway will remain closed till further orders.

—IANS