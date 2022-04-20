Dr. Gaurav Sharma brings laurels for the country

Shimla (The Hawk): Dr. Gaurav Sharma of Shoolini University, Solan, has been recognised as a highly cited researcher for year 2020 by Clarivate Analytics of Web of Science Group.

The list of Highly Cited Researchers from the Web of Science Group identifies scientists and social scientists who have demonstrated significant broad influence, reflected through their publication of multiple papers and have been frequently cited by their peers during the last decade.

Dr Sharma is only among 20 researchers from India in the total list of 6167 top scientists from across the world.

Researchers are selected for their exceptional influence and performance in one or more of 21 fields or across several fields. Dr. Gaurav Sharma has been awarded highly cited researcher in across field category. The number of researchers selected in each field is based on the square root of the population of authors listed in the field's highly cited papers. The number of those with cross-field influence is determined by finding those who have influence equivalent to those identified in the 21 fields.

Dr Gaurav Sharma's achievement has been hailed by Shoolini University Vice

chancellor Prod P K Khosla who described it as a "very proud moment for the university which has been laying special emphasis on research".

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla, while lauding the achievement, said Dr. Gaurav Sharma has made Himachal Pradesh and India proud.

For the Highly Cited Researchers 2020 analysis, the papers surveyed were those published and cited during 2009-2019 and which at the end of 2019 ranked in the top one percent by citations for their field and year.

Dr Sharma's research activity started in 2009 at Shoolini University as master of philosophy student, and then he continued his research work as PhD student. He is working on the preparation and characterization of diverse multifunctional nanomaterials, and their composites, specially focused for their potential applications in environmental remediation and biological field.

Dr Sharma, while thanking the vice Chancellor and other senior faculty members, said that he would like to continue his research for betterment of world and Society.