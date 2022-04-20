Dr Sujata Sanjay achievements included in record books

Dehradun (The Hawk): Dr. Sujata Sanjay, Gynecologist & obstetrician a president award recipient has given more than 109 health lectures in the last ten years. In which more than twelve thousand four hundred women and girls participated. During the Corona period, four webinars were organized by her, in which more than sixteen hundred nurses and paramedical staff received health information. This record has been included in the India Book of Records and The International Book of Records. She told that, women and common people have to bring health awareness because only a healthy woman can build a healthy society and nation.

Not only this, Dr. Sujata Sanjay has participated in more than 150 radio programs, whose main objective is to make women health conscious in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand. Her record has also been included in the India Book of Records.

In the year 2018, the world's first helah book in hindi in Braille script Mahila Darpan has been written by her. This book composed by Dr. Sujata Sanjay dedicated to the welfare of visually impaired women was released by the Honorable Governor of Uttarakhand, Smt Baby Rani Maurya. This book is recorded in "India Book of Records and International Book of Records".

Dr. Sujata Sanjay is the only gynecologist from India who published Worlds first ever DIGITAL FORMAT audio health book for the visually impaired in Hindi on women health issues. The purpose of publishing the audio book for visually impaired who cant read brail can listen and make them understand about their body. The book was inaugurated by HRD Minister of India Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. This audio book is now available on NIVH library web Site 25000 visually impair can access this book globally" Her work is recognised International book of records & Best of India Record Book

Dr. Sujata Sanjay said her priority in life is the health condition of the women of our state; it was the aim of conducting free health camp in the year 2010. Through them, more than 7800 patients were given health benefits through more than 275 free health camps in a period of 9 years.

In the year 2012, Dr. Sujata Sanjay Uttarakhand's first and youngest obstetrician who successfully delivered a kidney transplant pregnant woman and gave life to a newborn baby, her achievement was appreciated by people of Uttarakhand and Nation this was also a record in India Book of Records.

Dr. Sujata Sanjay was selected by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India for #100 Women of Achievers of the country. She was honoured by His Excellency the late President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee. This honor was given to her for selfless medical and social service to the society.