Dr SSBUICET Alumunus Sponsors Surgical Gowns For BJG Institute Of Health, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Continuing with various outreach activities under COVID-2019 pandemic, Prof. Seema Kapoor, Faculty Advisor, Enactus, Panjab University informed that 100 surgical gowns for the frontline warriors of BJG Institute of Health were got sponsored from Shri.Brij Bhushan Gupta, 1986 batch alumnus of Dr. SSB University Institute of Chemical Engg & Technology (Dr.SSBUICET), Panjab University.

These surgical gowns are being manufactured under brand BAYA SAFE of Amita Projects, Jaipur, which deals in manufacturing & marketing of health care products including all types of face masks, PPE kit, surgical gowns, etc. as per International quality parameters.

These surgical gowns were handed over to Dr. Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, Health Centre today morning in the presence of Prof.Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni, P.U., Prof. Kanwalpreet, UIPS and other doctors and staff of health centre.

Earlier in January 2021, 1100 face shields were distributed among the Sanitary Workers, Security Staff, Health workers and Hostel Mess Workers of Panjab University from the funds generated through the online fundraising campaign by ENACTUS team of Panjab University, informed Prof. Kapoor. She also informed that 500 reusable face masks were sponsored by another alumnus of Dr.SSBUICET, Mr. Vipan Seth, a 1977 batch passed out last year when COVID-19 was at its peak in India. These 3 layered anti-microbial masks were distributed among impoverished families with malnourished children, pregnant and lactating women of Janta Colony, slum region of Nayagaon.

Prof. Anupama Sharma appreciated the humanitarian spirits of the alumni of Dr. SSBUICET and applauded the exemplary work being done by Enactus team towards the weaker section of the society. She said that she feels proud that alumni of Dr.SSBUICET occupy positions of responsibility and eminence in all spheres of industry, academia and Government in India and abroad. Dr. Rupinder also applauded the efforts of Enactus team for taking such societal initiatives.