Dr Shalya Raj, Chief Executive Officer Of Subharti University Conferred With 'Nari Shakti Samman'

Meerut (The Hawk): "Nari Shakti Samman" to Chief Executive Officer of Swami Vivekananda Subharati University at a program organized by the Department of Transport, Traffic Police, Mishika Society, Mera Shahar Meri Pahal under Rashtriya Shakti Abhiyan on the occasion of International Women's Day. Honored by giving ''. He was given the honor by Dr. Vijay Kumar, Divisional Transport Officer, Dr. Amit Nagar, President of Mishika Educational Society, Dr. Vibha Nagar, and Deputy Transport Commissioner Rajeev Srivastava. Dr. Shalya Raj, Chief Executive Officer of Subharati University, was honored with the "Nari Shakti Samman" for doing commendable work related to the mainstreaming of society, especially by educating women in the country.