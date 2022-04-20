Dr Reddy's launches generic cancer drug in India

New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched blood cancer drug Invista in the country.

The company's product is a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Patent on Dasatinib is owned by Bristol-Myers-Squibb. The Indian patent has expired on April 12, 2020.

Invista, which is available in strengths of 50, 70 and 100 mg tablets, is indicated for the treatment of primarily Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML).

CML is a type of blood-cell cancer that begins in the bone marrow.

The median age of the patients in India is a decade earlier than the west, and every year about nine thousand new patients are diagnosed in the country.

"The development and launch of Invista is a significant step forward in improving access to medicines at an affordable price for CML patients in India," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), M V Ramana said.

—PTI