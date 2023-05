Dr Reddy''s ties up with Fujifilm, GRA for potential Covid drug

Hyderabad: Pharma major Dr Reddy''s Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Fujifilm Corporation, through Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, and Global Response Aid (GRA) for the development, manufacture and sales of Avigan tablets (generic name favipiravir), a potential treatment for Covid-19.

Under the tripartite agreement, Fujifilm has granted Dr Reddy''s the exclusive rights of manufacturing and also granted both Dr Reddy''s and GRA the rights to develop, sell and distribute Avigan in all countries other than Japan, China and Russia.

Dr Reddy''s would have exclusive rights for development, selling and distribution of Avigan in India. Further, Fujifilm would receive an upfront license fee and royalties on sales from Dr Reddy''s and GRA, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy''s said in a statement.

Fujifilm will provide Dr Reddy''s and GRA with an array of data on Avigan''s pre-clinical and clinical studies that Fujifilm has accumulated thus far. Dr Reddy''s and GRA will use this data for clinical studies targeting Covid-19 in regions where infection has been spreading.

Fujifilm will also grant Dr Reddy''s right to use Avigan''s patents of formulation and manufacturing method. Dr Reddy''s will establish a setup for manufacturing drugs of the same quality as Avigan and utilise GRA''s global sales network to supply the manufactured drugs swiftly and in a stable manner.

The Fujifilm Group is currently conducting a clinical study on Avigan targeting Covid-19 patients in Japan and the US, and is working to increase the drug''s production by partnering with domestic and overseas companies. Dr Reddy''s and GRA shall introduce the product in the market post all applicable approvals in the respective countries.

