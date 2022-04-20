Dr Reddy''s launches generic drug for PBC treatment

New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a generic version of Intercept Pharmaceuticals' Ocaliva, used in treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

The company has launched FXR, a generic version of Ocaliva in the country for treatment of PBC, in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) or as monotherapy in adults, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

"The launch of FXR, the first-in-class farnesoid X receptor agonist represents company's expertise to accelerate access to affordable alternatives for complex products," Dr Reddy's Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) CEO M V Ramana said.

The product, which is available in strengths of 5mg and 10mg tablets, would be an important addition to the company's hepatology portfolio, he added.

PBC is a rare chronic autoimmune disease, characterised by destruction of small bile ducts in the liver.

The only approved treatment for PBC in the country currently is UDCA, which was approved almost two decades ago.

—PTI