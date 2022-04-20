Dr Reddy''s inks pact with Gilead to manufacture COVID-19 drug

New Delhi: Dr Reddy''s Laboratories on Saturday said it has inked pact with US-based Gilead Sciences to manufacture and market Remdesivir - a potential treatment for COVID-19 - in 127 countries, including India.

As per the non-exclusive licensing agreement, Gilead will grant the Hyderabad-based drug maker the right to register and manufacture its investigational drug Remdesivir in 127 countries, Dr Reddy''s Laboratories said in a statement.

The company will receive technology transfer from Gilead for manufacturing of the drug, it added.

Dr Reddy''s would need to scale up manufacturing and obtain regulatory approval for marketing of this drug in respective countries, the company said.

Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy developed by Gilead, has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat COVID-19. PTI