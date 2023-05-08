Dr Pawar Will Attend The 119th Foundation Day Celebrations Of Central Research Institute, Kasauli

Shimla (The Hawk): Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasuali, Himachal Pradesh is going to celebrate its 119th foundation day on 9th of May 2023 at its Auditorium Hall. Hon’ble Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar will grace the occasion as a chief guest. The Union Minister will also visit to Community Health Centre (CHC) and 108 EMRT Center at Dharampur on May 10.

Sh. Vikramaditya Singh, Hon’ble minister of public works, youth services & sports, H.P. Government will also be present as guest of honour.

Sh. Suresh Kumar Kashyap, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Sh. Vinod Sultanpuri, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Kasauli, Dr. (Prof.) Atul Goel, DGHS and Dr. Anil Kumar, Addl. DDG from Directorate General of Health Services will also be present on the occasion.

On this occasion, a cultural programme is to be organized including performances by state public relation office, Himachal Pradesh.

About the Institute

Since its inception in 1905, it has been working tirelessly for last 118 years with a number of significant contributions to the Nation in the field of Production of life saving immunobiologicals. The Institute has international recognition in the field of production of life saving immunobiologicals, surveillance activities, teaching and training programmes in the field of microbiology.

The Institute has developed first commercial neural tissue rabies vaccine; established Central Malaria Bureau; established Indian Research Fund Association (presently forerunner of ICMR); established ICMR Library; Record production of vaccines during World War II; had been the only Institute to manufacture Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine in India and Yellow Fever Vaccine in southeast Asian region. The institute has become the first central government organization to have cGMP compliant facility for manufacture of DPT vaccine and recently, received commercial licence for production of Td vaccine. The institute is also manufacturing therapeutic antisera for snake bite, diphtheria and rabies.

The Institute has also worked tirelessly during the pandemic period and catered the whole Solan district of Himachal Pradesh by testing COVID-19 samples collected from the various areas of the district in addition to providing COVID-19 vaccination to local public of Kasauli and adjoining areas. The institute also acts as yellow fever vaccination centre

Being the pioneer in the field of microbiology and centre of excellence in teaching and training in microbiology, the Institute runs M.Sc.(Microbiology) and Post Graduate Diploma in Vaccinology and Immunobiologicals courses affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh University including training courses/project work in the field of microbiology. Further, the Institute also runs Skill development Certificate Course in Production of Immunobiologicals and Animal care for Xth passed aspirants.