Dr Panwer Elected National President Of The Community Radio Station Of India

Shimla (The Hawk): Dr B.S.Panwar, Director,M.S.Panwar Institute of Communication & Management –cum-Station Director, HAMARA MSPICM 90.4 FM, Shamti, Solan was elected as National President of the Community Radio Station of India in an election held in Hyderabad. Dr Panwar took the initiative of starting the first private media Institute in Himachal Pradesh in 2003 and later in March, 2009 started the first Community Radio station in Himachal Pradesh.

Community Radio Association (CRA) is a representative body of Community Radios across India which was registered under the Societies Registration Act in New Delhi on April 2011 with 58 Radio Station as its members. At Present, 144 Radio Stations are members of CRA. The CRA is working in decentralized manner with Zonal and state chapters. The 22 member National Executive body which included the President, Secretary General, Treasurer, three Joint Secretaries, Six Vice Presidents representing the six zones- South, West,Central,East, North and North East and 10 Executive Members were elected Each chapter is empowered to organize workshops and events in line with CRA objectives. The CRA is a platform of Community Radios in India which is involved in working for the advocacy and betterment of community radios in India. It works with various stakeholders including the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India.