Dr Pandey, The Doctor In-Charge Of Additional Health Center Of Dineshpur, Honored With Kayakalp Award For The Second Time

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat presented Kayakalp Awards to 144 hospitals of the state. Apart from this, Dr. Pradeep Pandey, the in-charge doctor of Dineshpur health center was also honored for the second consecutive time. Dineshpur Nagar Panchayat's outgoing Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar along with other public representatives reached the health center and honored Dr. Pandey.

In the welcome ceremony organized at Dineshpur Late Pulin Kumar Vishwas Additional Community Health Center on Friday, Dr. Pradeep Pandey, the doctor in-charge of Dineshpur Additional Primary Health Center, was felicitated by the state government by flying a shawl and being included in the Dineshpur Hospital Rejuvenation Scheme for the second consecutive time. Was honored with a bouquet. During this, while giving information, Dr. Pandey said that the Health Minister addressed the CMO, Hospital Superintendent, doctors and other health workers who received awards in various categories at the ITDA Auditorium, Dehradun on Thursday. He said that there is a need to increase the quality. Secretary Health Dr. R Rajesh Kumar congratulated all the hospitals and doctors who were awarded. He said that the quality of health services cannot be compromised. Kayakalp works to take this thinking forward. He said that in this way a competitive spirit will develop among the hospitals and this will be of great benefit to the patients. On this occasion, Himanshu Sarkar, Sunita Mistry, Dr. Meena Adhikari, Kusumalata, Prabha Mandal, Harmeet Kaur, Martolia, Anita Devi, Tanuja, Monica Kargeti, Vinod Kumar, Nikhil Biswas, Anami Prasad etc. were present.