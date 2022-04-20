Dr Neha Sharma, founder of Himalayan Kafal Awarded as entrepreneur of the year 2021

















Dehradun (The Hawk): Dr Neha Sharma, founder of Himalayan Kafal from Dehradun has been awarded as the entrepreneur of the year 2021 by the National Branding Conclave Awards 2021. The award ceremony was organized by Integrated Achievers in April 2021. More than hundreds of entrepreneurs were presented at the moment.

The award was presented by Ms. Kiran Verma, Director, Integrated Achievers which is a platform that provides networking and branding opportunities for various businesses in the B2B field. She has been awarded for her direction to bring organic produce and to connect women farmers with the urban population through her startup "Himalayan Kafal". The startup is concentrated with the culture of sustainable and organic farming by women farmers of Uttarakhand. Whereas the production of Himalayan kafal products is done by more than 600 women farmers of Uttarakhand which help them to be empowered and financially independent also support and lead their families.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Neha Sharma, Founder, Himalayan Kafal, said, "I'm delighted to receive such appreciation for our efforts to bring Himalayan kafal at national level and become a winner from Uttarakhand to achieve this award. I dedicate this award to all women farmers of Himalayan kafal family for being on this journey. I wish that we achieve more heights together and give a more healthy and organic diet to people."