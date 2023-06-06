Dr Mansukh Mandaviya To Release State Food Safety Index On World Food Safety Day

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will release the Sate Food Safety Index, as part of the World Food Safety Day celebrations organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), to be held on June 7, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event will also witness the participation of Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, and Prof. SP Singh Baghel, Ministers of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The State Food Safety Index (SFSI) is an annual assessment released by FSSAI. It serves as a tool to propel States and Union Territories (UTs) to enhance their performance and establish robust food safety systems within their jurisdictions. The event will also include an award ceremony for the winners of the Eat Right Challenge for Districts. The challenge was launched to promote and encourage healthy eating habits, and enhancing the overall food safety and sustainability. In this challenge a total of 260 districts participated and a total of 31 districts have successfully scored 75% and above marks. These districts have demonstrated exemplary efforts in implementing strategies to improve the food environment, and educate communities on food safety.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, as well as the International Year of Millets, the FSSAI envisioned organizing Eat Right Melas Eat Right Walkathons, and Eat Right Millets Melas across the country. These melas serve as platforms to showcase the diversity of cuisines, as well as millet recipes, in the country. In recognition of the outstanding efforts made by states and union territories, FSSAI will be presenting certificates of appreciation to those who have successfully conducted Eat Right Melas/Walkathons or Eat Right Millets Melas in their districts.

In line with the significance of World Food Safety Day, FSSAI has taken momentous strides towards promoting food safety by releasing three comprehensive manuals. The manuals to be released at the event include- The "Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods- Fish & Fish Products," The "Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods- Cereal and Cereal Products - 2nd edition," and The "Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods- Beverages: Tea, Coffee and Chicory". The Minister will also interact with Scientific panels constituted by FSSAI to underline the government’s commitment to evidence-based decision-making, scientific risk assessment, and the pursuit of food safety standards that safeguard the health and well-being of the populace.

The event will see the participation of distinguished guests, including Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Shri G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO FSSAI, senior officials from the State Food Safety Departments and Municipal Corporations/Smart City Offices, professionals in food and nutrition, development agencies, food businesses, and other senior officials of FSSAI.