Dr Kafeel Khan Slapped With NSA

Lucknow: A medico from Gorakhpur, who came into limelight after the death of children at BRD Medical College, Dr Kafeel Khan, has been slapped with the National Security Act (NSA) over his alleged inflammatory speech at Aligarh Muslim University during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests there on December 12, 2019.

He was arrested on January 29, after an FIR was registered against him, but granted bail on Monday. However, even after four days of getting bail, Khan continued to languish in Mathura jail.

"We got to know today morning that NSA has been slapped on Dr Kafeel and now, he will not be coming out of jail soon. This is simply unacceptable. He is being targeted, at the behest of the state government," his brother Adeel Khan alleged on Friday.

A special messenger was sent by the Chief Judicial Magistrate to the jail on February 13, to expedite the release process, after Khan's family approached the CJM Court in Aligarh, over the delay in his release. The suspended Paediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur was arrested from Mumbai, for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

He was granted bail on Monday, after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 60,000, with the condition of not repeating the crime again.

Khan was arrested, when he was scheduled to visit the Mumbai Bagh protests on January 29, where the women protesters started an indefinite stir against the CAA, in the same mould as Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

A case was registered against him for promoting enmity between different religions. After his arrest in Mumbai, Dr Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura. According to police, this was done as a precautionary measure, in view of the anti-CAA protests on the AMU campus and at the Eidgah grounds in the old city. Police had said that Dr Khan's presence in Aligarh jail could have aggravated the law and order situation in the city. UNI