Dr Jitendra Says, IIT-Delhi Based Start-Up ‘Botlab Dynamics’ To Light Up Sky With 1K Drones

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Botlab Dynamics Private Limited, a start-up supported by Technology Development Board, under DST and incubated at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will light up the sky with 1000 Drones Light Show at ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’ on 29th January.Dr Jitendra Singh said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Drone Technology has come a long way from delivering vaccines to difficult areas to lighting up the Rajpath during Beating the Retreat Ceremony. He said, India will be the 4th country after China, Russia & UK to carry out such a large scale show with 1000 drones.Dr Jitendra Singh said, Botlab in association with Ministry of Defence has conceptualized the novel ‘DRONE SHOW’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. He said, the drone show will be 10 minutes long in duration, and will showcase government achievements @75 through many creative formations in the dark sky.The project has been developed indigenously within the country, developing all the necessary components, including both hardwares and softwares such as the flight controller (brain of the drone); precision GPS; motor controller; Ground Control Station (GCS) algorithms etc.Secretary, DST, Dr S. Chandrasekhar said, to give a boost to Start-ups eco-system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently declared 16th January as the National Start-up Day on the special occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, when India is celebrating 75th Year of Independence and Government of India’s flagship initiative ‘Start-up India’ completed 6th successful year of supporting Start-up movement in the country.He said, Botlab Dynamics Private Limited was financially supported, for the project “Design and Development of a Reconfigurable Swarming System Consisting of 500-1000 Drones for 3D Choreographed Drone Light Shows”.TDB was constituted with a unique mandate to provide financial assistance to Indian industrial concerns and other agencies, attempting development and commercial application of indigenous technologies, or adapting imported technologies to wider domestic applications.h. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB stated that, “Botlab is one of such unique Start-ups, which will play a significant role in taking the drone manufacturing sector to new levels. We are proud to support such company, which will make a unique contribution to this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav”.TDB has been playing a significant role in bringing new opportunities and horizons for Start-up ecosystems in India. TDB believes that, Start-ups have an essential role to play in country’s economic, scientific and technological growth.